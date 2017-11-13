Report: Menendez Jury Deadlocked, Judge Orders Further Deliberation

A judge in the Sen. Robert Menendez trial ordered a deadlocked jury Monday to deliberate further, according to CNN.

The judge asked the seven women and five men to go home for the day and clear their heads before returning Tuesday, the report said.

The Menedez trial continued after a juror who was promised their prescheduled vacation time was replaced. That juror reportedly predicted a hung jury.

The New Jersey Democrat faces 18 charges.