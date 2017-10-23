McSally Outraises All Her Democratic Opponents Combined

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., raised nearly $1 million in campaign donations from July through September. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Martha McSally’s campaign team may need to find a bigger piggy bank after registering a blistering fundraising quarter.

The two-term Republican raised nearly $1 million from July through September for her re-election campaign in Arizona’s 2nd District. That’s more cash than her five Democratic opponents managed to raise combined.

McSally will need all the dollars she can get in what is expected to be one of the tightest House races in the country in 2018.

The National Republican Congressional Committee listed McSally as part of its Patriot Program for members who could potentially be vulnerable in 2018 even though she garnered more than 57 percent of the vote in her 2016 faceoff with Democrat Matt Heinz.Hillary Clinton carried the district by nearly five points last November over President Donald Trump, according to calculations by Daily KOS Elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee targeted McSally and other “establishment” Republicans in a flurry of radio ads this month, the committee’s first such buy this cycle.

McSally has raised more than $2.7 million since January and had roughly $1.5 million cash on hand at the beginning of October.

Former Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrickannounced in July she would run against McSally. Kirkpatrick represented Arizona’s 1st District from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2013 until January after losing in her bid against Sen. John McCain.

She has amassed $337,852 in donations, per FEC documents.

She’ll face a crowded Democratic primary. Heinz, who has pulled in $262,333 in campaign contributions, is running again. Small business owner Billy Kovacs has announced his run, and physician Bruce Wheeler is also a candidate in the race.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzalez rates the race Lean Republican.