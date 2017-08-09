McMorris Rodgers Town Hall Tickets Go Quick

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., has been criticized for not holding town hall meetings in her district since President Donald Trump’s election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Tickets for a Thursday town hall meeting with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, her first since the election of President Donald Trump, were snatched up in 43 minutes.

The Washington Republican will host the event at Gonzaga University's Globe Room, Spokane TV station KXLY reported. The event will last for an hour and a half and allow for an hour of questions.

McMorris Rodgers has been criticized for not meeting with constituents since President Donald Trump’s election, though she did hold smaller listening sessions with constituents in April.

But some in the district say a single town hall with 300 tickets is not sufficient to address concerns that people have.

“She needs to hear from her constituents what their concerns are,” Paul Potocky told the station.

McMorris Rodgers’ aides said there not many venues available in Spokane and that they gave advance notice for the event.

Ticket recipients will also have to show proof they live in the district to be allowed in, according to the congresswoman’s office.