McConnell’s Colleagues Defend Against Trump Tweets

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference after the Senate Policy luncheon in the Capitol on June 27, 2017, after he told senators there would be no vote on the health care bill this week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

By JOE WILLIAMS and REMA RAHMAN

Republican senators are coming to the defense of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after President Trump spent the week criticizing the Kentucky Republican for so far failing to advance the GOP agenda.

Trump, who is currently vacationing at a golf resort in New Jersey, has fired off a number of tweets critical of the Kentucky Republican and backed those posts up with threats to his future as the Senate leader.

While McConnell has so far stayed mum on the attacks, several Republican lawmakers are speaking up in defense of him.

“I like him a lot. I have no desire to replace Mitch McConnell as leader but I want outcomes. You should hold me and Mitch McConnell, including the president, you should hold us all accountable for the promises we made,” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told a local radio station Friday.

Other members, like Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, took to Trump’s favorite communication platform to express their support for McConnell.

@SenateMajLdr will continue to lead our caucus & bring us closer together to keep the promises we made to the American people. (3/4) — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 11, 2017

Trump directed his ire at the majority leader after McConnell said earlier this week said the White House had set “excessive expectations” over how quickly Congress could advance the GOP agenda.

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before,” McConnell said. “And I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”

Other notable conservatives, like Fox News’ Sean Hannity and White House aide Dan Scavino Jr., had also joined with Trump in attacking McConnell.

Hey Kentucky--time to tell @SenateMajLdr McConnell to stop rolling over for the Dems, advance the Trump agenda, or step aside. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 10, 2017