Health Care Leaks Get the Clamp Down from McConnell

BY JOE WILLIAMS AND ERIN MERSHON

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a warning to staffers last week amidst growing frustration at the amount of information leaking from private Republican discussions on repealing the 2010 health law.

At a meeting of his health care working group last Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican excused all non-leadership staffers after expressing annoyance over the number of leaks about the private discussions, GOP senators and aides told Roll Call.

He was particularly frustrated with a report that cited a verbatim conversation that took place during a prior meeting, according to one lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Staff has since been allowed back into the meetings, the lawmaker said, explaining that the initial dismissal was viewed as a warning. A McConnell spokesman did not respond to request for comment.

The heightened sensitivity comes as the GOP is coming to grips with the difficult task ahead of them in educating all 52 Republican senators on intricate health care policy and securing the necessary votes to pass a complex piece of legislation out of the chamber.

Members of the McConnell-led working group charged with writing the repeal bill have been meeting twice a week in a room just off the Senate floor, airing ideas and sharing their positions on issues like how and when to wind down the health care law’s Medicaid expansion or how to make the replacement plan’s tax credits more generous. The House passed its own legislation to repeal and replace the law earlier this month.

Senate Budget Chairman Michael B. Enzi, a member of the group, said the number of leaks “seems normal.” He also pushed back against criticism of the Republicans’ decision to craft the bill behind closed doors.

“If every idea was voiced out there then there would be opposition to every idea before it gets finalized,” the Wyoming Republican told Roll Call.

While membership for the group initially included just 13 all-male senators, it has since been opened up to any GOP member interested in attending. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said the change was made last week.

Despite that, Republican leadership has faced criticism for the manner in which the legislation is being crafted. Several members say the bill is not expected to go through the formal committee process. GOP leaders defend their methods and say all Republican senators will have the opportunity to contribute to the measure, but some members are warning that the conference as a whole will need ample time to review any final product.

“Look at the House, they didn’t have a [CBO] score and they voted on something and I think that if the score comes back poor there’ll be a lot of criticisms of those House members,” Cassidy, who will be attending his first working group meeting this week, told Roll Call. “Senators will be cognizant of that.”

Outside of the working group, Republicans also regularly discuss aspects of the repeal legislation at thrice-weekly luncheons. Leadership has touted those lunch meetings as a key part of the overall discussions within the conference on the pending repeal legislation and previously used them as justification for the private working group.

But two GOP lawmakers, speaking on background in order to discuss internal discussions, said keeping members updated on the working group’s conversations during the lunches was proving too difficult. During working group sessions, one of the lawmakers said, Republicans can listen to experts explain in-depth health care policy changes under consideration, a more difficult task as senators come in and out of lunch.

Republicans have avoided placing any hard deadlines on the effort, but until the GOP finishes its work on health care the rest of their ambitious legislative agenda is on hold. McConnell, for his part, has tried to shift the attention to Democrats who, until this point, have refused to work with Republicans on any legislation that would repeal major portions of the law.

“Senate Democrats are essentially telling the American people that they are OK with the status quo — that Obamacare’s collapsing markets, double-digit premium increases, and counties with only one insurer represent the new normal for health care in our country,” he said on the Senate floor last week. “I hope our friends on the other side of the aisle will agree to join us in bringing some relief to the families who need it.”