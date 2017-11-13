McConnell: ‘I believe the Women’ Accusing Moore

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, says he believes the women who’ve accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he believes the women accusing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct when they were teenagers.

Speaking at a press conference in Louisville about tax reform, McConnell was asked if he believed Moore's accusers.

“I believe the women,” according to a video from Spectrum News reporter Nick Storm.

The Kentucky Republican said last week after the initial report from the Washington Post broke that if the allegations were true, then Moore should step aside.

Here is the video of @SenateMajLdr saying he believes the women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting a 14-year old and pursuing other teens. pic.twitter.com/169YSHlXym — Nick Storm (@NStorm_Politics) November 13, 2017