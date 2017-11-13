Politics

McConnell: ‘I believe the Women’ Accusing Moore

McConnell previously said if it was true, Moore should step aside.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, says he believes the women who’ve accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct.  (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he believes the women accusing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct when they were teenagers.

Speaking at a press conference in Louisville about tax reform, McConnell was asked if he believed Moore's accusers.

“I believe the women,” according to a video from Spectrum News reporter Nick Storm.

The Kentucky Republican said last week after the initial report from the Washington Post broke that if the allegations were true, then Moore should step aside.

So far, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana have rescinded their endorsements of MooreBill Cassidy of Louisiana also said he would not support Moore.

 

