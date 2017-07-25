McConnell-Affiliated Group Hits Brooks for Missing Capitol Police Vote

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., is receiving criticism for missing a vote to help Capitol Police Officers. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is attacking Rep. Mo Brooks for skipping a vote to assist Capitol Police officers.

The Senate Leadership Fund blasted out an email criticizing Brooks, who is running for Senate in the special election in Alabama, for missing votes.

One of the votes was for legislation that would allow money raised from the Capitol Police Memorial Fund to go to officers injured in the line of duty. The bill passed unanimously in the House on Monday.

The legislation was introduced by the Democratic and Republican Congressional Baseball team coaches after security agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner were injured protecting Republicans who were targeted while practicing for the game.

“Brooks’ skipped vote was on the day he released a controversial campaign ad that used audio from the actual shooting,” the release read.

The ad the super PAC mentioned is referring to an ad by Brooks released Monday highlighting the fact he had not changed his view on guns despite being a target in the shooting.

Brooks was criticized by some members of the staff of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who remains hospitalized after being shot in the hip in Alexandria on June 14.

Strange, who was appointed by the state's disgraced former Gov. Robert Bentley, who resigned because of a sex scandal, to replace Jeff Sessions after Sessions became attorney general.

The Senate Leadership Fund has previously criticized Brooks for being insufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump.