McCaskill to Hold 25 Town Halls Amid Challenges From Right and Left

Facing a tough re-election campaign next year, Sen. Claire McCaskill said she she plans to hold 25 town hall meetings with constituents this month.

President Donald Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 points, and Republicans are eager to try and flip the seat. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Tossup.

“Whether they agree with me or not, every Missourian is my boss, which is why I consider it a must to go to every corner of the state I love, to hear those ideas and concerns directly, and hold myself accountable to Missourians,” the senator said in a statement.

The town hall tour comes at a time when many politicians, especially Republicans, are avoiding open meetings with constituents. Protests and chaotic scenes have greeted many GOP lawmakers who have held town halls in their districts, with many of those who have attended angry over the attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and over President Donald Trump’s Russia dealings.

Several Republicans have declared their candidacy or are considering entering the race. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and state Rep. Paul Curtman have shown signs that they’re considering it.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released an ad Thursday meant to coincide with McCaskill’s town hall tour, highlighting her opposition to Trump’s agenda, saying she would “rather cozy up to radical liberals in Washington than make America great again.”

McCaskill is also being challenged by a primary opponent from the left, political novice Angelica Earl. Earl says she has a better shot at winning the general election because of her more progressive positions.