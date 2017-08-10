McCaskill Gets Primary Challenger

Angelica Earl says Sen. Claire McCaskill is too conservative on issues like healthcare. (AngelicaforMissouri.com)

A former Missouri health care marketplace worker is challenging Sen. Claire McCaskill for the Democratic nomination in 2018, calling the incumbent “too conservative.”

Angelica Earl, a political novice, rejected McCaskill’s push for a bipartisan solution to health care. The 31-year old from St. Louis County said she supports “single-payer health care for all,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Recently laid off from a job as a verification specialist for insurance applicants, Earl is the first Democrat to challenge McCaskill.

There are several Republicans who have declared or are considering a run. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley formed an exploratory committee after the backing of several Republican donors and encouragement from party leaders. And state Rep. Paul Curtman is also considering running after Rep. Ann Wagner, the presumed front-running for the Republican nomination, announced she would be seeking re-election to the House.

In a campaign intro video, Earl said marijuana prohibition needs to be ended to fight opioid abuse. She also called for the reversal of Citizens United, an end to lobbying, and installing term-limits.

“We have a corrupt government and we have to get those corrupt politicians out of there,” Earl said in the video.

On her website, Earl asks for donations to help her travel the state. The fundraising total is listed as $307 on her website.

Earl is using Crowdpac, a non-partisan and free technology platform, to organize and collect donations. Similar to other crowd-sourcing platforms, Crowdpac lists the number of donors and tracks how close a person is to reaching their goal. Earl’s Crowdpac page says six donors have contributed a total of $117 out of her $5,000 goal.

National Republicans see Missouri as a battleground state in 2018. The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a new radio ad Thursday hitting McCaskill, saying she would “rather cozy up to radical liberals in Washington than make America great again.”

The ad is aimed at rural voters to coincide with the Missouri Democrat’s August recess town hall tour. McCaskill has launched an early effort to soften her image in the rural areas of the state.