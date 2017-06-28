McCarthy Slams New Democratic Congressman for Delaying Swearing In

Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., drew the ire of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for delaying his swearing-in. (Jimmy Gomez for Congress)

House Majority Leader and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy criticized incoming Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez for delaying his swearing in.

In a letter to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, and Gomez, McCarthy criticized the incoming congressman for letting 21 days pass since his election, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gomez was elected to fill the seat left vacant after former Rep. Xavier Becerra resigned to become California attorney general.

“As a result, constituents of the 34th congressional district have not had a representative in Congress for 154 days,” the letter said.

McCarthy compared this to the swearing in of Republican Reps. Karen Handel of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, both of whom won special elections last week and were sworn in this week.

Gomez has said he wants to delay his swearing in to vote in the state assembly on expanding California's cap and trade program.

“If this delay persists due to his prioritization of state legislative matters, Congressman-elect Gomez should be honest with the constituents of California’s 34th congressional district who he was elected to serve and resign from his newly-elected seat so they can elect someone ready to serve on Day One,’ McCarthy’s letter stated.