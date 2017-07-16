McCain Staying in Arizona After Blood Clot Surgery

Sen. John McCain is in good condition after surgery, but will remain in Arizona for now. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain is staying in Arizona next week recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot.

“Senator McCain received excellent treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, and appreciates the tremendous professionalism and care by its doctors and staff. He is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family,” McCain’s office said in a statement. “On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, McCain is in good condition and resting at his home. McCain’s surgery took place on Friday.

“Following a routine annual physical, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision,” the Mayo Clinic said in a statement. “Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.”

The Republican senator’s absence from the Capitol is sure to change the calculation for the week’s business, because it will complicate the already tight math for the effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law.

Two Republican senators — Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine — have already announced opposition to proceeding to the most version of the health care reconciliation bill. The absence of McCain would mean that a maximum of 49 votes would be available to vote “yes.”

Assuming all Democrats are present, that would be short of the threshold needed to advance until McCain makes his way back to Washington, D.C.