McCain Spends Weekend Outdoors

Says he’s reviewing Russia sanctions bill

Sen. John McCain posted a photo on Sunday of himself on a hike with friend Joe Harper. (Sen. John McCain/Twitter)

Sen. John McCain is remaining active despite his cancer diagnosis, spending the weekend hiking in Arizona.

McCain tweeted a photo of himself on a hike in Oak Creek, Ariz., with his friend Joe Harper on Sunday.

McCain also tweeted he would review measures to increase sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea.

 McCain’s daughter Meghan tweeted a photo of her and her father hiking on Saturday.

 It was announced last week that the Republican senator was diagnosed with brain cancer

