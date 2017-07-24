McCain Spends Weekend Outdoors

Sen. John McCain posted a photo on Sunday of himself on a hike with friend Joe Harper. (Sen. John McCain/Twitter)

Sen. John McCain is remaining active despite his cancer diagnosis, spending the weekend hiking in Arizona.

McCain tweeted a photo of himself on a hike in Oak Creek, Ariz., with his friend Joe Harper on Sunday.

McCain also tweeted he would review measures to increase sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Glad deal finally reached for sanctions on Russia, Iran & North Korea - I'm reviewing details closely to ensure strong, effective sanctions — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 23, 2017

McCain’s daughter Meghan tweeted a photo of her and her father hiking on Saturday.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

It was announced last week that the Republican senator was diagnosed with brain cancer.