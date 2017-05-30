McCain Says Putin a Bigger Threat Than ISIS, Per Australian Television

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as more of a threat than the Islamic State, according to an interview given this weekend. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Arizona Republican Sen. John McCainsaid on Australian television that he sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as more of a threat than the Islamic State and called for increased sanctions against the country.

“I think ISIS can do terrible things,” McCain said during an Australian Broadcasting Corp. interview, according to news reports. “But it’s the Russians who are trying to destroy the very fundamentals of democracy.”

“I think he (Putin) is the premier and most important threat, more so than ISIS,” he continued in his interview while en route to Singapore for a defense summit, according to Yahoo News.

President Donald Trump has said reports about Russia colluding with his campaign is “a made-up story.” Earlier this month, Trump fired James B. Comey, the FBI director who was leading an investigation into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded late last year that Russia had, in fact, attempted to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

McCain has been critical of Trump, and has also said there need to be more sanctions placed on Russia in response to the interference. He continued during the Australian news interview:

“So we need to have increased sanctions and hopefully when we come back from our recess, the Senate will move forward with sanctions on Russia and enact other penalties for Russian behavior,” he said.

The Senate returns from its Memorial Day recess on Monday, June 5.