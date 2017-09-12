McCain to Continue Cancer Treatments While Working

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will continue to receive chemotherapy and radiation treatment while working. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. John McCain will continue to receive chemotherapy and radiation treatment while maintaining his work schedule in the U.S. Senate, his office announced on Tuesday.

“Senator McCain received an MRI at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland yesterday. Following the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at NIH while maintaining a regular work schedule in the United States Senate,” the statement read.

McCain, a Republican from Arizona, was diagnosed wih brain cancer in July and received treatment in his home state in August after casting the final “nay” vote to kill the GOP effort to repeal and replace the 2010 health law.

He returned to the chamber in September after the most recent congressional recess.

McCain is currently leading the chamber’s consideration of the fiscal year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.