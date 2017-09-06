Meadows Endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, announced his support for former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore received a boost in his Senate campaign as House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows announced his endorsement.

Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, decried the amount of outside spending in the race by groups backing incumbent Sen. Luther Strange.

“From what I know about the people of Alabama, their vote is NOT for sale,” he wrote in his announcement.

A Sept. 26 runoff between Moore and Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill Jeff Sessions’ seat when Sessions became attorney general, will determine the Republican candidate in the Dec. 12 general election against former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones, who won the Democratic primary outright.

Meadows also confirmed that he will meet with Moore on Thursday.

Moore pledged to work with Meadows if he is elected to the Senate and praised the work of the Freedom Caucus.

“I look forward to partnering with him and other members of the House Freedom Caucus to bring real conservative change to Washington, as the first Freedom Caucus member of the United States Senate,” he said in the statement.

— Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.