Manafort Indicted on 12 Counts, Surrenders to Feds

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been under investigation for money laundering and tax law violations. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Updated 9:13 a.m. | Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been indicted on a dozen charges, according to a Justice Department official.

The counts include conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and other ones related to his private business dealings.

The move makes Manafort, who has surrendered to federal officials in Washington, and his longtime business associate Rick Gates the first individuals to face charges in the Justice Department’s probe into Russia’s 2016 election meddling being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller had warned Manafort’s attorneys an indictment was likely; he had been under investigation for money laundering and tax law violations and federal officials raided his home in July to gather evidence.

“The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” the Justice Department official said in an email Monday morning.

The indictment documents unsealed and released by Justice on Monday appear to show the charges stem from Manafort’s and Gates’ private dealings as consultants overseas — not from their work for the Trump campaign.

The White House has tried to put distance between Manafort and Trump, with top aides arguing Manafort was only campaign chairman for a short time. But Mueller’s move puts in federal custody a former top aide who was close to Trump and heavily involved in decisions about campaign strategy and tactics.

Ty Cobb, a lawyer brought in by the White House to manage the response to the Russia investigations, has not responded to an inquiry seeking comment. The Justice Department also has not responded to an inquiry seeking to confirm the charges.

Trump on Monday continued his and Republicans’ efforts to turn attention toward Hillary Clinton’s campaign and Democrats in the ongoing federal and congressional probes into Russia’s election meddling.

Minutes before news of the Manafort indictment broke, the president tweeted, citing unnamed reports, that “Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd!”

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Trump was alluding to a report by The Federalist that then-President Barack Obama’s official campaign organization paid nearly $1 million to a law firm that then passed funds to Fusion GPS, a firm that eventually hired Christopher Steele, a former British MI6 officer, to build a dossier of opposition research on Trump. That dossier contains allegedly damning information about the president’s pre-political life business dealings and some lewd activities in Russia.

Much of the dossier’s contents have not been publicly corroborated. But House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., this weekend said investigators have corroborated much of its contents.

The Monday morning tweet followed a Sunday morning barrage on the same topic by Trump. In one, he wrote: “There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

He also appeared to accuse Mueller of taking the probe into the indictment phase to derail his and congressional Republicans’ work on a tax overhaul bill.

“All of this ‘Russia” talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” Trump wrote.