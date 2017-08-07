Man Charged With Breaking Into Congressman’s Office, Stealing Items From Desk

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., leaves the House GOP caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Edgardo Javier Ramon has been charged with breaking into Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s Longworth office and stealing items from his desk.

The items stolen were decorative coins known as “challenge coins” that were given to Mullin and a “decorative container”. Ramon’s lawyers have not responded to the charges of unlawful entry and theft, though Ramon pleaded not guilty to the theft charges.

Ramon had been ordered to stay away from several U.S. Government buildings in the past.

The alleged break-in occurred around noon on July 26, according to a report published by NBC News4, Washington. A Mullin spokesman said the Congressman was not in his office at the time.

Ramon is also charged with contempt of court for returning to the Capitol grounds days after the alleged theft from Mullin’s office.

In March, Ramon was charged with defacing a statue in Lafayette Park in front of the White House using a black marker, and then for violating an order to stay away from the White House days later.