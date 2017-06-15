Live Coverage of the 56th Annual Congressional Baseball Game

Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, left, leads both teams in a moment of prayer before the start of the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democrats and Republicans are facing off in Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game a day after a gunman wounded five people at the Republican team’s practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a mainstay of the Republican team, was the most seriously wounded and news that he had emerged from a third surgery in two days, but he remains in critical condition.

Last year, the Republicans eked out a thrilling 8-7 victory in the last inning, ending the Democrats’ seven-game winning streak. The game raises money for local D.C. charities.

Here’s the latest from Nationals Park:

