Live Coverage of the 56th Annual Congressional Baseball Game

Democrats and Republicans are facing off in Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game a day after a gunman wounded five people at the Republican team’s practice.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a mainstay of the Republican team, was the most seriously wounded and news that he had emerged from a third surgery in two days, but he remains in critical condition.
Last year, the Republicans eked out a thrilling 8-7 victory in the last inning, ending the Democrats’ seven-game winning streak. The game raises money for local D.C. charities.
Here’s the latest from Nationals Park:
