Politics

Live Coverage of the 56th Annual Congressional Baseball Game

Democrats and Republicans face off at Nationals Park

Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, left, leads both teams in a moment of prayer before the start of the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democrats and Republicans are facing off in Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game a day after a gunman wounded five people at the Republican team’s practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a mainstay of the Republican team, was the most seriously wounded and news that he had emerged from a third surgery in two days, but he remains in critical condition.

Last year, the Republicans eked out a thrilling 8-7 victory in the last inning, ending the Democrats’ seven-game winning streak. The game raises money for local D.C. charities.

Here’s the latest from Nationals Park:

 

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: newsletter-out uncategorized democrats Hakeem Jeffries House Louie Gohmert Louisiana Marc Veasey New York Republicans Steve Scalise Texas Washington ICNW