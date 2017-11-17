Lawrence’s Chief of Staff Resigns Over Harassment Allegations

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., said she would institute a “clearly defined communication process” for staffers to express concerns about the workplace environment. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Dwayne Duron Marshall, the chief of staff for Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence, has resigned amid claims of sexual harassment.

Last week, three former female aides told Politico saying that Marshall committed unwanted touching, asked about their dating lives and spoke about female staffers appearance.

All three women said they told the Democratic Congresswoman about Marshall’s actions.

Lawrence responded by saying she requested help from House and independent management sources last week.

Marshall was initially placed on leave after the initial report.

“I will move forward with an investigation focused on the current and future climate of our workplace environment,” Lawrence said in a statement after Marshall’s resignation. “It is my goal to establish a clearly defined communication process as it relates to employee concerns.”

Last month, Lawrence introduced the Sexual Harassment Training Act, requiring people who work on Capitol Hill to undergo training for harassment.

Lawrence said she was not aware of sexual harassment in her office despite women saying they told her, but she said she would investigate.

“Through this workplace assessment, I intend to establish an office environment that would be a model for offices on Capitol Hill,” she said. “No employee should ever be made to feel intimidated, harassed or otherwise discriminated against in their place of work.”