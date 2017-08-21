Politics

Lawmakers Watch Eclipse From Back Home

With Congress on recess, members watched the show with friends, family, and constituents

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., along with Bloomberg/BNA's Nancy Ognanovich, look up at the partial solar eclipse on the east plaza of the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Unlike President Donald Trump, many lawmakers listened to the warnings and wore solar eclipse glasses to look at the sun on Monday.

The president briefly looked skyward before putting on his protective glasses when he and first lady Melania Trump joined millions of Americans to view the solar eclipse.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, was the only lawmaker spotted at the Capitol steps on Monday steps because he was to preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning.

But with Congress home for its August recess, many of his colleagues in the House and the Senate tweeted photos of them watching the eclipse, some in the path of totality.

Some lawmakers found other ways to celebrate the day.

Others tweeted photographs on their staffers back in D.C. checking out the show.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington took the opportunity to use his best eclipse-related one-liners with the president as the punchline.

