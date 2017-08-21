Lawmakers Watch Eclipse From Back Home

Unlike President Donald Trump, many lawmakers listened to the warnings and wore solar eclipse glasses to look at the sun on Monday.
The president briefly looked skyward before putting on his protective glasses when he and first lady Melania Trump joined millions of Americans to view the solar eclipse.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, was the only lawmaker spotted at the Capitol steps on Monday steps because he was to preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning.
But with Congress home for its August recess, many of his colleagues in the House and the Senate tweeted photos of them watching the eclipse, some in the path of totality.
Just watched #SolarEclipse17 with the family. It was pretty awesome! pic.twitter.com/xRBoLzUuqE— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) August 21, 2017
Watching the eclipse with @SAChamber Amazing! pic.twitter.com/9Yx8PjMCfd— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2017
Contrary to popular belief, you can look at my hair without #EclipseGlasses! #Eclipse2017— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 21, 2017
#solareclipse2017 gazing in Evansville with @mayorwinnecke and @signatureschool students. pic.twitter.com/I9VYz3wOTz— Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) August 21, 2017
Eclipse watching from Dallas pic.twitter.com/QVPdQy2Hbe— JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 21, 2017
I'm Ready! #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/IIqbJebcww— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 21, 2017
Watching the #SolarEclipse17 with @meghanmccain on a hike in #Arizona! pic.twitter.com/pKG7pl8Qqk— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017
Step outside, #LosAngeles! It's peak time to view the #eclipse with your viewing glasses. pic.twitter.com/tBGgLWp6We— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) August 21, 2017
Watching the #SolarEclipse2017 at Newlon Elementary with principal Rob Beam, @SuptTomB, & State Rep Susan Lontine. Thanks for having us DPS. pic.twitter.com/wLiOlm68b0— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 21, 2017
Checking out the #Eclipse2017. pic.twitter.com/hyvoVeeAGP— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) August 21, 2017
Viewing the #SolarEclispe2017 from #Rockford, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/T4q0wbqaJt— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) August 21, 2017
Great to be in #Joliet for #SolarEclipse2017! pic.twitter.com/AwJUDYtJah— Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) August 21, 2017
Some lawmakers found other ways to celebrate the day.
My "view" of the #totalsolareclipse right at its peak was from the permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks. pic.twitter.com/mKC7XmvCTT— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 21, 2017
Sen. Bill Nelson now showing students what happens during #eclipse. Says today "is a big deal." pic.twitter.com/yRkWos8kYx— Mark Young (@urbanmark2014) August 21, 2017
Others tweeted photographs on their staffers back in D.C. checking out the show.
My DC staff made a brief excursion outside to view today's #SolarEclipse2017 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/HnplxHdU3A— Rep. Jim Renacci (@RepJimRenacci) August 21, 2017
My D.C. staff is trying to check out the #eclipse from Washington. How is your view on the Gulf Coast? pic.twitter.com/uzeWCj2RaJ— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) August 21, 2017
Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington took the opportunity to use his best eclipse-related one-liners with the president as the punchline.
Pres. Trump and Melania Trump check out the solar #eclipse at the White House https://t.co/ngH6SfjBvs pic.twitter.com/JsG8zp8f9m— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 21, 2017
One guy... https://t.co/DZtL5dCHic— Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) August 21, 2017
Can I wear my eclipse glasses so it doesn't burn my eyes? https://t.co/b9bJj0lcei— Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) August 21, 2017
Even the Solar Eclipse doesn't want to be seen in public with him #thatstoobad https://t.co/iAL2Ejcpdy— Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) August 21, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.