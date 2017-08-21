Lawmakers Watch Eclipse From Back Home

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., along with Bloomberg/BNA's Nancy Ognanovich, look up at the partial solar eclipse on the east plaza of the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Unlike President Donald Trump, many lawmakers listened to the warnings and wore solar eclipse glasses to look at the sun on Monday.

The president briefly looked skyward before putting on his protective glasses when he and first lady Melania Trump joined millions of Americans to view the solar eclipse.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, was the only lawmaker spotted at the Capitol steps on Monday steps because he was to preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning.

But with Congress home for its August recess, many of his colleagues in the House and the Senate tweeted photos of them watching the eclipse, some in the path of totality.

Eclipse watching from Dallas pic.twitter.com/QVPdQy2Hbe — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 21, 2017

Watching the #SolarEclipse2017 at Newlon Elementary with principal Rob Beam, @SuptTomB, & State Rep Susan Lontine. Thanks for having us DPS. pic.twitter.com/wLiOlm68b0 — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) August 21, 2017

Some lawmakers found other ways to celebrate the day.

My "view" of the #totalsolareclipse right at its peak was from the permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks. pic.twitter.com/mKC7XmvCTT — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 21, 2017

Others tweeted photographs on their staffers back in D.C. checking out the show.

My D.C. staff is trying to check out the #eclipse from Washington. How is your view on the Gulf Coast? pic.twitter.com/uzeWCj2RaJ — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) August 21, 2017

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington took the opportunity to use his best eclipse-related one-liners with the president as the punchline.

Pres. Trump and Melania Trump check out the solar #eclipse at the White House https://t.co/ngH6SfjBvs pic.twitter.com/JsG8zp8f9m — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 21, 2017

Can I wear my eclipse glasses so it doesn't burn my eyes? https://t.co/b9bJj0lcei — Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) August 21, 2017