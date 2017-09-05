Lawmakers Seek Quick Action on DACA Fix

Arizona Sen. John McCain says he will be working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on an comprehensive immigration overhaul. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized the Trump administration’s announcement Tuesday that it would rescind over the next several months an Obama-era program affecting the children of undocumented immigrants.

Key Republicans and Democrats both vowed to quickly advance legislation to address the six-month phaseout of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. The program, implemented in 2012 through executive order by President Barack Obama, provides work permits and social security numbers for up to 800,000 individuals, who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

But such a task will be easier said than done, as some lawmakers have already seized on the opportunity to outline their hard-line positions on a comprehensive immigration overhaul. And with a number of major legislative items on the docket for the next month, the issue has the potential to torpedo an already jampacked calendar.

“President [Donald] Trump’s decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy at a time when both sides of the aisle need to come together to reform our broken immigration system,” Sen. John McCain said in a statement. “I will be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to [devise] and pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

The Arizona Republican added that the package would include the so-called DREAM Act, a bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., that would provide amnesty and a path to citizenship for individuals in the country under the DACA program.

Others GOP senators took a more measured approach.

“I have long supported accommodating those brought to this country illegally through no fault of their own,” Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in a statement. “It is important that the White House clearly outline what kind of legislation the president is willing to sign. We have no time to waste on ideas that do not have the votes to pass or that the president won’t sign.”

But Republican immigration hawks in the House and Senate are already calling for some concessions by Democrats in exchange for making the program permanent.

“I’m not going to support just a blanket amnesty with nothing to control the consequences of it,” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said Tuesday morning on conservative host Hugh Hewitt’s radio show.

Trump, in a statement, called for a merit-based approach to the U.S. immigration program and name-checked legislation from Cotton and Sen. David Perdue of Georgia that would implement such a system.

But that bill is opposed by most Senate Democrats and some Republicans who argue it could, among other things, be detrimental to businesses that rely on immigrant labor, such as agriculture.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina also announced Tuesday that he would introduce legislation next week to provide a path for undocumented children to obtain legal status on the condition that they are employed, serve in the armed forces or are enrolled in higher education.

“It’s up to my Democratic colleagues to decide whether they want a permanent solution or to make this a political wedge issue. I hope they’ll choose bipartisanship,” he said in a statement.

House concerns

Immigration is a contentious issue in the House, where a majority of Republicans believe enhanced border security and enforcement of existing laws need to precede any legislative action on immigrants’ legal status.

For that reason any legislative fix to DACA is likely to become intertwined with other immigration issues — including Trump’s push to construct a wall along the southern border. Speaker Paul D. Ryan subtly suggested as much in a statement Tuesday.

“Their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years,” the Wisconsin Republican said of the individuals covered under the program. “It is my hope that the House and Senate, with the president’s leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.”

Republicans need Democratic votes in the Senate to fund the border wall, and the DACA program may be their best point of leverage. In the House, Ryan may not be able to pass a standalone DACA fix without losing the votes of more than half of his conference, a move that would certainly frustrate rank-and-file Republicans and could ultimately endanger his speakership.

Democrats reacted to the DACA decision by calling on Republicans to immediately bring up the bipartisan DREAM Act legislation.

“Speaker Ryan and the Republican House leadership must bring the DREAM Act to the floor for a vote without delay,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday.

House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer repeated that call, telling reporters Tuesday that he was “very disappointed” by Trump’s decision to end DACA.

The Maryland Democrat said Congress needs to pass a DACA fix “much, much sooner than a six-month time frame” to provide some certainty for the affected individuals. He predicted that if GOP leadership brought the DREAM Act to the floor, it would pass.

The minority whip acknowledged that Democrats may seek to exert some leverage over the issue but declined to provide specifics, saying Congress is just returning and the Democratic leadership and caucus have yet to meet to discuss the issue.

“I want to keep my powder pretty dry over the next few days,” he said.

Asked about House Republicans’ past position that border security and enhanced enforcement of existing immigration laws should precede any legislative action related to immigrants’ legal status, Hoyer said the Trump administration has already taken a number of actions in the enforcement area. He added that Democrats support border security measures, just not Trump’s proposal for a border wall.

“Generally, there are a number of people who don’t think the wall is a good solution,” Hoyer said, noting that includes several Republicans as well as a majority of Democrats.

Trump’s decision drew widespread criticism from Democrats but it took on extra meaning for Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who panned the administration for its anti-immigration rehortic and promised to “fight tooth and nail to protect DREAMers from deportation and to fix our broken immigration system.”

“I was once undocumented, and now I am a Member of Congress,” the Nevada Democrat said in a statement. “DACA beneficiaries are teachers, students, young professionals, and servicemembers who provide significant economic and cultural benefits to our country. All these young people want is a chance for a better life and greater opportunity. DREAMers are not criminals and they should not be targets for deportation.”

Outside pressure

As the countdown toward the end of DACA begins, lawmakers will face immense pressure from outside groups to find a legislative solution to make DACA permanent.

“Individuals enrolled in good faith and became ingrained in our communities and the nation’s economy. To reverse course now and deport these individuals is contrary to fundamental American principles and the best interests of our country,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement regarding Trump’s decision.

Some are even calling for Congress to put immigration ahead of an overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

“Congress now needs to reprioritize the fall legislative calendar and move quickly with new legislation to protect these 800,000 Dreamers. This means that Congress should adopt legislation on DACA before it tries to adopt a tax reform bill,” Brad Smith, president and chief legal officer at Microsoft, said in a statement.

Niels Lesniewski contributed to this story.