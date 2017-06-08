The Latest From the Comey Hearing

Former FBI Director James B. Comey, who was fired from his post by President Donald Trump in May, is testifying on his interactions with the president over the Russia investigation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

In one of the most highly watched congressional hearings since the days of Watergate and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, former FBI Director James B. Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his conversations with President Donald Trump, who fired him in May, about the investigation into some of his associates’ ties to Russia.

Comey is testifying Thursday in an open hearing in the morning and in a closed session in the afternoon.

Here is the latest from the hearing: