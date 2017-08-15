Las Vegas Man Arrested for Heller Burglary, Threat

A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday in relation to a threatening message for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller over his vote on the Republican health care bill.

Richard Holley was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to a July 16 burglary at the senator’s office, where police found a note threatening Heller's life, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The letter criticized Heller in relation to how he would vote on repealing and replacing the 2010 health care law.

“Sen. Heller, I am sick and will die without continued medical care,” the letter said. “If I’m going to die because you voted to repeal or replace with a death bill, I will take you with me. If I’m going to die so are you.”

Heller was critical of the so-called Better Care Reconciliation Act bill but also voted for the motion to proceed to allow for debate to begin and voted for the “skinny repeal” bill.

Surveillance video from the office showed a man wearing blue tennis shoes with orange shoelaces, a Raiders baseball cap, and black sunglasses. Holley had previously been arrested in 2009 for petite larceny of a grocery store.

The police investigation found that Holley suffers from Type 2 diabetes and that his wife suffers from osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, blood pressure and eye problems.

He faces charges of burglary, extortion and intimidating a public officer, police reported

Heller’s office declined to comment to the Review-Journal.