Kimmel Slams Kennedy as ‘Inbred’ Over Health Care Bill

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., was a target of late-night comedy show host Jimmy Kimmel’s tirade against the health care plan Republican senators hope to vote on next week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel continued his critique of Republican legislation to repeal the 2010 health care law on Thursday, calling Sen. John Kennedy “inbred.”

Speaking on his ABC late night show, Kimmel played a video of Kennedy in an interview on Fox News saying Kimmel is “a funny guy” but not a health care expert.

Kimmel said he did not claim to be a health care expert.

“I should not be the guy you go to for information about health care, and if these guys — like inbred John Kennedy — would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to,” he said of the Louisiana Republican.

Kimmel has mostly criticized Louisiana’s senior Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy for being dishonest about legislation he co-sponsored with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Kimmel’s infant son William was born with congenital heart disease and underwent open-heart surgery three days after his birth. The comedian has argued that his son and millions of others like him would lose their guarantee of being covered despite their preexisting conditions.

Cassidy previously said Republican legislation should pass a “Kimmel test.”

Kimmel also criticized President Donald Trump, saying he did not care about the details of health care legislation as long as it repealed the 2010 law signed by his predecessor Barack Obama.

“He likes to have his name on things, buildings, boxes. And, at this point, he’d sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare,” he said. “He’d sign copies of the Quran at the Barnes & Nobel in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”