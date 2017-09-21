Kid Rock Trailing Stabenow by 18 Points in New Poll

Kid Rock, center, poses with Jon Pardi, left, and Tyler Hubbard at the CMT Music awards in Nashville in June. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT file photo)

As he continues to consider a Senate run, Kid Rock got some bad news that a new poll shows him trailing Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow significantly in a potential race in Michigan.

The poll, conducted by Marketing Resource Group shows Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, trailing Stabenow by 18 points. That is a sizeable difference from other polls, such as one from August that showed Ritchie with an 8-point deficit.

The MRG poll surveyed 600 likely voters by phone and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The poll showed Stabenow with a lead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula northern Michigan, and the metropolitan Detroit area. It showed Ritchie with a lead in conservative western Michigan, where he led Stabenow by 7 points.

“Kid Rock would have an uphill climb against Stabenow if he were serious about getting into the race,” MRG President Tom Shields said in a statement. “His popularity as an entertainer is not transferring to the ballot."

If he were to run, the Republican primary would appear to be his to lose as Republican Lena Epstein opted to run for Rep. Dave Trott’s seat after Trott announced his retirement.

Ritchie registered voters in Detroit during his six-show stint at the Little Caesar’s Arena in the city, where he also launched into political tirades.

He has still yet to indicate whether he would run and has said he is concentrating now on voter registration. .