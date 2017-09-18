Politics

Kid Rock’s United States of ’Merica

Detroit artist, aka Robert Ritchie, registering voters at concerts

ACM Guitarist of the Year Derek Wells and Singer/Songwriter Kid Rock perform during Charlie Worsham's Midnight Jam - Day 3 on June 10, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Musician and potential Michigan Senate candidate Kid Rock is registering voters at his shows in Detroit.

The musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, posted on Twitter that he would be registering voters during his stint at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena, where he is performing six concerts.

“People of all political views should register to vote and make their voices heard,” Ritchie tweeted.

A second tweet read “Kid Rock Speaks his mind...You should too.”

Ritchie has been actively weighing a run for Senate as a Republican against Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Ritchie’s shows have taken on a political tone, asking “why these days is everything so gay,” criticizing “Nazis,” “bigots” and “the KKK” and slamming “those who take a knee or sit during our Star-Spangled Banner,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Michigan native has also started walking out to “Hail to the Chief” at his shows where a podium sits on stage with a seal similar to the U.S. Senate’s but reading “United States of ’Merica.”

