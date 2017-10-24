Kid Rock ‘F - - - No, I’m Not Running for Senate’

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (L) greets musician Kid Rock during a campaign rally at the Royal Oak Theatre on February 27, 2012 in Royal Oak, Michigan. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Detroit rap-rocker Kid Rock said on Howard Stern he will not run for Senate in his home state of Michigan.

“F--- no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me,” he said in a response to a question, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, had publicly toyed with the idea of running for Senate and said his public flirtations were mostly a joke.

“It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors.”

Ritchie said many people in his inner circle were “in on the joke.” During his shows at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena, there were voter registration tables.

Multiple polls showed Ritchie was trailing the state’s incumbent Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

