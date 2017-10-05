Key Republican Lawmakers Open to Considering Bump Stock Ban

Sen. Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, indicated Wednesday he would consider looking into a ban on rifle bump stocks. (Bill Clark/Roll Call)

Some members of GOP leadership have expressed a willingness to explore legislation banning bump stocks, the attachment that the Las Vegas shooter used to make semiautomatic rifles fire at the rate of automatic ones.

Investigators in Las Vegas found that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who killed at least 58 people and injured more than 520 in a mass shooting there late Sunday night, had 12 rifles fitted with bump stocks in the 32nd-floor hotel room from which he fired upon a crowd outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas indicated he might consider a bill from Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California banning bump stocks.

“If somebody can essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon by buying one of these and utilizing it and cause the kind of mayhem and mass casualties that we saw in Las Vegas, that’s something of obvious concern that we ought to explore,” Cornyn told reporters Wednesday.

“I own a lot of guns and as a hunter and sportsman I think that’s our right as Americans, but I don’t understand the use of this bump stock and that’s another reason to have a hearing.”

Semiautomatic rifles require the shooter to manually pull the trigger to fire each round. A bump stock attachment modifies the gun's mechanics so that all a shooter must do to fire a round is apply constant pressure on the trigger. Shooters can empty magazines in a matter of seconds with bump stock-fitted rifles.

The devices were legally enshrined in 2010.

Cornyn said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, was interested in holding a hearing on the matter.

Other important GOP senators revealed Wednesday they have people in their office researching bump stocks and potential curbs to their sale.

“I’m interested in finding out more about bump stocks and I’ve got my staff looking into that,” Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said. “I know there are other members interested in finding out more about it as well.”

Cornyn’s and Thune’s comments veer from the GOP norm of shooting down most forms of firearm regulation before legislation gains momentum.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin have indicated Feinstein’s legislation is not at the head of the legislative agenda.

They have both said now, in the shooting’s immediate aftermath, is not the right time to consider legislation since emotions are raw and investigators have still not uncovered all the facts.

President Donald Trump echoed McConnell and Ryan Wednesday in Las Vegas.

“We’re not going to talk about that today,” the president said, when asked about gun issues.