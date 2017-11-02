Ken Buck Wants Hearings on Sexual Assault and Hollywood

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., takes his seat for the House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Examining the Adequacy and Enforcement of Our Nation’s Immigration Laws” on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck told Breitbart News he wants Congress to hold hearings about sexual assault in the entertainment industry.

The Republican, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Congress should expose “criminal conduct” and also wants to use Republicans’ proposed tax bill to address it.

“Now that we are discussing the tax bill, I think our leadership should make it absolutely clear that we are not going to allow deductibility of settlements for the conduct of sexual predators and give a tax benefit to the entertainment industry for criminal behavior,” he said.

Buck cited his career as a prosecutor, saying it is clear many in the entertainment industry have had their conduct covered up.

“What’s more concerning to me than the one individual’s conduct, as gross as that is, is the overall culture in Hollywood and the entertainment industry. And I think it is just a matter of too many people turning a blind eye to this criminal conduct,” Buck said.

Among the committees that Buck said have authority to conduct hearings are the House Judiciary Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, which could change tax incentives given to the entertainment industry.

Buck said he was surprised more women’s groups have not come forward to denounce the conduct, even though a number of Democratic women in Congress have come forward, such as Rep. Jackie Speier.