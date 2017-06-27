Kasich on Health Care Bill: ‘Not Acceptable’

Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, right, and Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper discuss the Senate health care reform bill at the National Press Club on Tuesday. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich didn’t want to talk about how Ohio Sen. Rob Portman might vote on the Republican health care bill.

“I’ve told him how important I think all this is,” Kasich cut off a reporter in mid-question when asked at a National Press Club event about his discussions with Portman about the bill. “I don’t cast his vote.”

What the Ohio governor wanted to talk about was the effect on his state and others of the legislation, which he said was “not good enough to shove... in a closet somewhere.”

Kasich said what was provided for Medicaid funding was not really adequate, but his state could have been able to “struggle through” with some flexibility, but not the Senate version.

The Senate bill as it is now is “not acceptable,” he said.

The term-limited governor, who leaves office at the end of next year, said he was worried about the “long-term” effects of the bill on his state and the “millions and millions” in the rest of the country, most acutely on the mentally and chronically ill and the working poor.

Asked about the criticism he’s gotten for breaking with conservatives on Medicaid expansion, Kasich responded, “My job is to be intellectually honest through this process, and that’s what I intend to do.”

“I’m a conservative. I’ve balanced more budgets than any of these people who are criticizing me,” he said.

Kasich said he wanted those deliberating the bill to “put themselves in the shoes of people trying to better their lives.”

He also called on Democrats to “engage with Republicans” and come up with a “sustainable solution” to improve the bill — “even if they have to start over again.”

And if Democrats choose not to, then “shame on them” for playing “party politics.”