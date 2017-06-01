Amash Grilled on Health Care and Climate Change

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., was grilled by constituents about climate change and health care. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash was grilled by constituents at a town hall meeting about climate change and health care in Byron Township.

Amid speculation that President Donald Trump will pull out of the Paris Accords to curb climate change, Amash said the accords should have had a Senate vote.

“It’s a treaty and it should be put toward ratification so there should be debate in the Senate on climate,” WZZM 13 reported Amash as saying.

Amash was criticized at the town hall Wednesday night for supporting the Republican legislation to replace the 2010 health care law.

“I decided that I would not be voting for you because you voted yes to the AHCA, denying health care to anyone is immoral and healthcare as a for profit business is wrong,” a constituent told Amash.

A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Amash also spoke about his occasional opposition to Trump. In April Trump adviser Dan Scavino tweeted Amash should face a primary challenge.

“My team is the American people and my job is to represent the 3rd district of Michigan,” he said. “We have three separate branches of government and my job is to represent people at home, to defend their liberty, to uphold the constitution and we’re not suppose to work for the other branches.”