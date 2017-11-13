Judge Won’t Announce Corrine Brown Sentence Until December

Former Rep. Corrine Brown answers questions from the media as she leaves the federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida, in April. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via AP file photo)

The judge overseeing disgraced former Rep. Corrine Brown’s sentencing on fraud charges said Sunday he will not announce her punishment until Dec. 4.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan will still hold sentencing hearings this week for Brown, her former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, and Carla Wiley, who ran the bogus charity Brown used as a personal slush fund this week, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Corrigan said that he would use information from the hearings and reconvene the three for the later December date

Brown was found guilty on 18 counts for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from sham charity One Door for Education for personal use, filing false tax returns and concealing income on financial filings in May.

Brown’s attorney James Smith wrote in a Friday memo that he planned to call dozens of witnesses on Brown’s behalf. But Corrigan said three of the witnesses could speak for three minutes and the rest would be allotted two minutes apiece.

A pre-sentencing report said Brown could face a prison sentence from seven to nine years based on guidelines from the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Brown has repeatedly requested delays in her sentencing, first citing her being displaced from her home because of Hurricane Irma, and then over health concerns.

Brown’s defense previously said that the pre-sentencing report did not account for her service to the community or her charity work.

Similarly, Wiley’s defense is trying to avoid jail time for her, saying she is “less cuplable” than Brown and Simmons, Wiley’s ex-boyfriend.