Judge Rejects Corrine Brown’s Request for a Sentencing Delay

Former Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown requested a delay in her sentencing because she said documents she had hoped to present were damaged or destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Irma. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP file photo)

A judge rejected former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown’s request to delay her November sentencing hearing because of Hurricane Irma.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said the former Democratic congresswoman hadn’t articulated why she needed a four-month delay, the Florida Times-Union reported.

“While the Court is sympathetic to Ms. Brown’s circumstances following the hurricane, it is in the best interest of justice for the sentencing to go forward as scheduled,” Corrigan wrote.

Brown’s lawyers requested the delay saying she had been displaced from her home during the hurricane and was informed her home is inhabitable.

Brown was found guilty of 18 charges earlier this year of filing false tax returns, mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy.

Most of the charges stemmed from Brown using money from a bogus charity called One Door for Education.

Brown’s former chief of staff and the director of One Door testified against her in the trial.

Brown lost her primary last year to Rep. Al Lawson after representing the district for more than 20 years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 but Corrigan said he would consider granting Brown more time if she could prove there are documents she was unable to obtain because of the storm.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.