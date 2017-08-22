Judge Gives Gianforte Until Sept. 15 to Have Mugshot Taken

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., pled guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of his special election win. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

A judge ordered that Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte be fingerprinted and photographed by Sept. 15 in relation to his assault of a journalist earlier this year.

Judge Rick West ordered that the Republican report to a jail in Bozeman to be booked for his assault charge, The Associated Press reported.

“Greg remains focused on meeting with Montanans from all of the state’s 56 counties and being a strong voice for Montana in Washington,” said Travis Hall, Gianforte’s spokesman.

Gianforte had previously argued that he should not have his mugshot taken since he was never formally arrested and that he was only charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

The mugshot is in relation to Gianforte being cited for a misdemeanor assault when he body-slammed Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs the day before Montana's special election earlier this year.

Gianforte was later sentenced to commit to community service and anger management counseling.

Montana Democratic Party spokesman Roy Lowenstein hinted the party planned to use the mugshot.

“We’re intending to help explain to Montana voters who Gianforte is,” he said. “We’re going to make sure they see the complete record.”

Democrats have already begun using Gianforte’s altercation as fodder for campaigns, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee putting out an ad criticizing him for changing his story about the assault.