Judge Expected to Rule on Dismissal in Menendez Case

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is seen during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting on Oct. 5, his first day back to the Hill since his corruption trial started. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The legal troubles for New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez might be about to get much less severe.

And it’s clear that if that happens the New Jersey Democrat, who has been on trial in a Newark federal courtroom on a slew of public corruption charges, can thank former Virginia GOP Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Senior Judge William H. Walls was expected to rule as early as Monday on tossing out many of the serious charges against Menendez before even being heard by the jury.

Walls had indicated last week that he viewed the opinion by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., overturning McDonnell’s corruption conviction as nullifying the “stream of benefits” theory presented by the federal prosecutors in the Menendez case.

The prosecution argument was, as the New York Times put it, that the continued gifts from Menendez’s relationship with South Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen amounted to a “retainer” for providing Melgen with improper assistance.

Walls was weighing whether the lack of a direct connection between an individual gift and an individual act was sufficient to prove bribery under the definition in the McDonnell decision.

The only thing Walls would say for sure last week after the prosecution rested its case was that the final counts in the 18-count indictment was going to be presented to jurors at the end of the process.

That final count deals not with alleged bribery or honest services fraud, but with paperwork.

The government argues that Menendez made false statements when he filed financial disclosures under the Ethics in Government Act that contained a variety of gifts from Melgen.

Menendez did not report chartered flights and first-class airfare that was provided by Melgen, nor did he report gifts of hotel rooms provided by Melgen in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and in Paris.