Jones’ Ad Touts Republicans Supporting Him Over Moore

A new ad for Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones shows Republican voters saying they can't vote for Roy Moore. (Doug Jones for Senate via YouTube)

Alabama’s Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones’ latest ad shows Republicans saying they support him instead of GOP candidate Roy Moore.

The ad hints at allegations that Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls without saying it explicitly.

“This time it’s even worse,” one person says in the ad, and another says “You read the story and it just shakes you.”

The ad starts with a Republican voter saying “I’m a Republican but I just can’t do it.”

The ad then features other Republican voters saying they can’t vote for Moore, saying he is too divisive.

“He’s already been removed from office twice,” one voter says, alluding to Moore’s removal from the Alabama Supreme Court over the Ten Commandments monument he refused to remove from the Supreme Court building and his refusal to allow same-sex marriages in the state.



Moore has faced repeated criticism from other Republicans since the initial report of relationships with teenage girls by the Washington Post, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellsaying Moore should step aside and that he believed the women accusing him.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Cory Gardner said Monday that Moore should be expelled if elected.

“Don’t decency and integrity matter anymore?” one voter asks in the ad, before showing other Republican voters saying they are supporting Jones.

The campaign also released an online video from a Republican voter named Steve Duncan.



“I don’t want to face my children or grandchildren down the road and them ask me, ‘What happened?’ I want to be able to say. ‘I did the right thing,’” Duncan says in the video.

A spokesman for Jones said both ads are running statewide with the shorter spot on both TV and digital and the longer piece on digital only.

Alabama’s special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions will take place December 12.