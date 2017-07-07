Jones Still Pushing to Change Department of Navy’s Name

Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., has been pushing to include the Marine Corps in the Department of the Navy’s name since 2001. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones continued his quest to rename the Department of the Navy to include the Marine Corps by getting an amendment in the annual defense spending bill.

Jones’ amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for 2018 would change the name to the Department of the Navy and Marine Corps. He has been pushing for the change since 2001.

“The Marine Corps is an equal member of this department, and therefore, deserves equal recognition in its title,” Jones said in a statement.

Some 60,000 military personnel are in Jones’ district. Campe Lejeune, the Marine Corps’ East Coast headquarters, and Marine Corps air stations at Cherry Point and New River are located in the 3rd Congressional District.

But some in Jones’ district questioned the need to change the name.

Retired Marine Col. Pete Grimes told the Jacksonville Daily News he didn't see the reason for the change.

“Why change the name? What does it achieve? At the end, I can’t think of anything that would improve the stature of the Marine Corps,” Grimes said.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Brian Kramer also expressed reservations, saying the two branches have a strong relationship as it currently stands.

“Our roots are with the Navy, and I see the short-term ‘feel-good’ benefit of a name change having possible long-term negative consequences,” he said. “Might this be a first step to the Corps being a separate service? I am not certain we want to go there.”

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.