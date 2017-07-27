John Delaney Won’t Run for Re-election in 2018

Maryland Rep. John Delaney may be looking to run for president in 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney is expected to soon announce that he won’t run for re-election or governor in 2018.

Bethesda Magazine reported Thursday that the three-term congressman is expected to detail his plans — which may include a 2020 presidential bid — in a Washington Post op-ed Friday. Delaney had been considered a potential challenger to Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, but sources told Politico Delaney won’t seek that office and will instead take a look at seeking much higher office in three years.

Delaney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the wealthiest members of Congress, Delaney was elected to Congress in 2012. He defeated Republican Roscoe Bartlett by 21 points in a district Democrats redrew to be more Democratic.

The three-term congressman raised $188,000 in the 2nd quarter of this year, including a $60,000 loan. He ended the quarter with $54,000.

Republicans are targeting the 6th District in 2018. Delaney won re-election last fall by 16 points. Hillary Clinton carried the 6th District by 15 points. But Delaney’s re-election in 2014, a GOP wave year, was much closer. He defeated Republican Dan Bongino by less than 2 points.

Ami Hoeber, the 2016 GOP nominee, is taking another look at the seat. Other Republicans who could be interested include president of the Board of County Commissioners Terry Baker, state Del. David Vought, 2016 candidate Frank Howard, and Michael Higgs, the former Montgomery County GOP chair and current director of the state Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Several Democrats have already been raising money for the race. State Del. Aruna Miller raised $356,000 in the 2nd quarter and ended with $351,000. State House Majority Leader Bill Frick raised $213,000 in the 2nd quarter and ended with $187,000. State Sen. Roger Manno is also interested in the seat.