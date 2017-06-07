Jimmy Gomez Wins California Special Election for Becerra’s Seat

State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez will head to Congress, winning a special election Tuesday to represent downtown Los Angeles.

Gomez defeated fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn with 60 percent of the vote in the race in California’s 34th District, which former Democratic Rep. Xavier Becerra vacated to become state attorney general. The election featured two Democrats because of California’s primary rules, where the top two finishers in the primary advance to a runoff, regardless of party affiliation.

The race was a battle over which candidate best represented progressive values. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the district as Solidly Democratic.

Gomez lauded himself as the true progressive in the race, arguing that he would fight for liberal policies and resist President Donald Trump’s administration in Congress.

[Gomez Will Fit In Well With Democrats’ Liberal Wing]

“Capitulation will lead to failure. So that’s why I think there’s a big difference between my opponent and myself,” Gomez said in a May 25 debate. “I understand the politics of Washington, D.C. You need to hold firm, you need to work with your colleagues and you need to throw elbows.”

Though Gomez will be assigned his congressional committees, his committee preferences noted in the debate signaled which issues he would focus on in Congress. Gomez said he would like to sit on the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, the Natural Resources Committee, and the Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

It is possible that Gomez could join the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which endorsed him in the campaign. Gomez was also backed by Becerra, the California Democratic Party, and progressive groups such as Our Revolution, which is run by former staffers for Sen. Bernie Sanders.