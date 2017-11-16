JCT: Low-Income Households Worse Off Under New Senate Tax Plan

An updated Senate plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code could dramatically raise taxes on households earning between $10,000 to $30,000 starting in 2021, according to new Joint Committee on Taxation findings released Thursday.

The analysis incorporates the impact of changes released late Tuesday, including repeal of the individual mandate penalty for failure to purchase health coverage, bigger tax rate cuts and child tax credits, and sunsetting provisions affecting individuals and families after 2025.

The uptick in the tax burden for lower-income earners is likely due to foregoing tax credits to subsidize insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, according to JCT. Nonetheless the report gave ammunition to Democrats who have argued the GOP plan is a tax cut for the rich paid for through a tax hike on lower- and middle-income Americans.

“We have gotten astounding news in the last hour,” Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said at the outset of Day Four of the panel’s markup. “Families earning $30,000 and under are going to get clobbered with a tax hike.”

Finance Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, used the $318 billion in 10-year revenue generated by repeal of the mandate penalty — a central plank of the 2010 health-care law — in order to cut tax rates further for middle income households and expand the size of child tax credits to $2,000 for households earning up to $500,000.

Hatch characterized the JCT analysis showing worsening results for lower-income groups as a choice not to buy health insurance and therefore lose premium tax credits. Barthold explained that the changes in the estimate for lower-income groups “accounts for taxpayer behavior.”

The overall result, however, is smaller tax cuts in every year JCT examined for families earning up to $50,000, and outright tax increases for those making between $10,000 and $30,000 starting in 2021. At the same time, households with more than $50,000 in annual income would generally see larger tax cuts than in Hatch’s earlier version, including the wealthiest Americans, until after most parts of the new tax code affecting individuals expire after 2025.

Republicans are also opting to make a reduction in the corporate tax rate permanent, which Wyden at Wednesday’s markup called a “double standard” in the bill.

The new version of the chairman’s mark — unveiled late Tuesday evening by the Finance Committee — would result in tax cuts for every income bracket in 2019, according to the JCT. Those making between $30,000 and $40,000 would see the largest tax break — an estimated 9.8 percent reduction — as would those making between $500,000 and $1 million a year.

In 2021, those making between $20,000 and $30,000 could see a 13.3 percent tax increase, according to JCT. That number would hit a 25.4 percent increase in taxes in 2027, after the individual tax cuts sunset. In the same year in the prior version, JCT estimated that cohort would receive a 10.3 percent decrease in taxes.

Other middle-income earners face better prospects in the updated mark. In 2021, those making between $50,000 and $100,000 would receive an estimated 7 percent reduction in taxes. That number decreases throughout the 10-year window, however, and in 2027 that cohort would experience either a small increase in taxes or no change at all.

For those brackets, however, the new mark is more favorable in several of the years. Under the prior version, for example, those making between $75,000 and $100,000 in 2025 would have experienced an estimated 3.7 percent reduction in taxes. That would rise to an estimated 5.4 percent in the updated proposal, according to JCT.

In 2027, JCT says anyone making less than $75,000 would experience a tax hike. Those making anything over $75,000 would see a reduction throughout the 10-year window, even with the expiration of the individual tax cuts. But the size of the 2027 tax cuts in percentage terms would rise by income, with millionaires receiving the largest breaks.

