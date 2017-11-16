Ivey Quashes Idea of Strange Resigning Early to Block Roy Moore

Sen. Luther Strange has said he does not intend to resign his early. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is rejecting the idea that Sen. Luther Strange could resign his Alabama Senate seat, sparking a new special election and potentially blocking Roy Moore from being elected to the Senate.

National Republican leaders have called on Moore to step aside as the GOP nominee following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Politico reported Wednesday that one idea GOP leaders have contemplated is having Strange resign his seat so that the governor could set a new special election. Strange was appointed to the seat when Jeff Sessions became attorney general.

Ivey rejected that in an interview with AL.com Wednesday night.

“The election date is set for Dec. 12,” Ivey said. “Were [Strange] to resign I would simply appoint somebody to fill the remaining time until we have the election on Dec. 12.”

Strange also told the Washington Examiner Wednesday that he did not intend to resign his seat early. He will serve until the new senator is sworn in.

Last April, Ivey moved the special election to this year after she became governor. Former Gov. Robert Bentley had previously scheduled the special election to coincide with the 2018 elections. Bentley, who appointed Strange, later resigned amid scandal and faced charges for using state resources to cover up an extramarital affair.

Ivey’s statement highlights the increasingly limited options facing Senate Republicans who do not want Moore to become a U.S. senator. Moore, who beat Strange in the GOP primary, will face Democrat Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 election.

Recent allegations of sexual misconduct have rocked the race. Over the past week, nine women have come forward saying Moore made sexual and romantic advances, most while they were teenagers and Moore was in his thirties. Three have accused him of sexual assault, two of whom were teenagers at the time.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing and says he will stay in the race.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race a Toss-Up.