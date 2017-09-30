Politics

In Memoriam at the Capitol

Lawmakers gather to remember colleagues

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle of South Dakota speaks in the Capitol on Sept. 27 during the United States Association of Former Members of Congress memorial service for lawmakers who died within the last 18 months. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Current and former lawmakers and members of their families came together Wednesday to honor five senators and 28 members of the House who died over the past year-and-a-half.

Former Florida GOP Rep. Cliff Stearns, the president of the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, led the Statuary Hall ceremony.

Former Senate Majority Leaders Tom Daschle and Trent Lott offered readings, along with current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Steve Chabot.

Chabot, an Ohio Republican, was perhaps the most poignant, reading “High Flight.”

The well-known John Gillespie Magee poem begins “Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,” and Chabot improvised at the end, adding one more wish of Godspeed to former Ohio Sen. John Glenn, the first American to orbit the earth, who died last December.

House Chaplain Patrick Conroy offered prayers and reflections.

Honored-Members

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2017 congressional-affairs democrats senate Del. Eni F. H. Faleomavaega House Chaplain Patrick Conroy Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Rep. Abner Mikva Rep. Anthony Beilenson Rep. Benjamin A. Gilman Rep. Bill Barrett Rep. Bill Hudnut Rep. Burt Talcott Rep. Cliff Sterns Rep. Clint Roberts Rep. Clyde Holloway Rep. Eligio “Kika” de la Garza Rep. Helen Bentley Rep. Jay Dickey Rep. John Brademas Rep. Joseph M. McDade Rep. Ken Hechler Rep. Lawrence J. Hogan Sr. Rep. Mark Takai Rep. Melvin Laird Rep. Mike Lowry Rep. Ray Thornton Rep. Raymond P. Kogovsek Rep. Robert Garcia Rep. Steve Chabot Rep. Steven LaTourette Rep. Vernon J. Ehlers Rep. William Carney Robert Robert Michel Sen. George Voinovich Sen. John Glenn Sen. Pete Domenici Sen. Robert Morgan Sen. William Armstrong Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott Statuary Hall Steve Chabot Tom Daschle Trent Lott ICNW