Hurricane Irma Forces House Vote Cancellations

The House has cancelled votes on Monday, with leaders citing the large number of absences by lawmakers who are staying home in their districts because of Hurricane Irma.

According to a release from the office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the chamber will instead begin debating suspension bills on Tuesday and then resume debate on an omnibus appropriations package for fiscal year 2018.

First votes on Tuesday are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., as previously scheduled, the chamber is still expected to wrap up its work week in Washington on Thursday.

Depending on the severity of the damage, though, the schedule could continue to change. “We will continue to monitor the situation and send further updates as needed,” Sunday’s schedule statement from House GOP leaders concluded.

The Senate is still scheduled to be in session Monday, coming in at 3 p.m., and will debate the defense authorization bill, which sets policy for the Pentagon and related programs.

Several lawmakers, particularly from the Gulf Coast, left Washington early last week to be in their districts ahead of Irma's path. Congress last week approved a $15.25 billion aid package for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday.