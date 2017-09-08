Trump on Hurricane Irma: ‘Get Out Of Its Way’

President Donald Trump is briefed on Thursday about Hurricane Irma by Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert. (White House photo)

President Donald Trump on Friday urged those in the path of megastorm Hurricane Irma to “get out of its way.”

The president had used his Twitter account this week to tout his administration's response to Hurricane Harvey and its plan for Irma, which blazed a path of destruction through the Caribbean and is churning toward Florida.

But he turned his focus Friday morning to Floridians.

He called Irma a storm of “epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way, if possible. Federal G is ready!"

Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way,if possible. Federal G is ready! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard saved more than 15,000 lives last week with Harvey. Irma could be even tougher. We love our Coast Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017