Hurd: Sessions Should Have Known to Disclose Russia Meetings

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, said “over-sharing” information would have been better for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurdcriticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not disclosing his meetings with Russian officials in his application for a security clearance.

“Because of the intense scrutiny that he knew he was going to go under, over-sharing is probably better than under-sharing,” Hurd told CNN, which originally reported Sessions’ failure to disclose at least two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Hurd said that the controversy “fits a broader narrative that many want to drive” in the midst of multiple investigations into ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

But Hurd, a former CIA officer, also expressed his concern about the leaking of security clearance information.

After CNN published its initial story, Justice Department Spokesman Ian Prior defended the attorney general, saying that as a senator, he met with numerous foreign dignitaries and was advised not to include those on his application.

“In filling out the SF-86 form, the Attorney General’s staff consulted with those familiar with the process, as well as the FBI investigator handling the background check, and was instructed not to list meetings with foreign dignitaries and their staff connected with his Senate activities,” Prior said.