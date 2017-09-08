Hunter’s Chief of Staff Leaves Amid Campaign Finance Investigation

Joe Kasper, chief of staff for Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., said he wanted to stay in Hunter’s office until the “successful conclusion” of a campaign finance investigation. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter’s Chief of Staff Joe Kasper is leaving his office amid the investigation into the Republican’s use of campaign funds.

Kasper will serve as President Donald Trump’s assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Kasper previously served as Hunter’s director of communications and policy operations, Before that, he worked for Hunter’s father, former Rep. Duncan Lee Hunter, as spokesman and legislative director.

The younger Hunter is under criminal investigation for using campaign dollars for personal use. Last month, the FBI searched the office of Hunter’s campaign treasurer’s office.

Kasper said his departure had nothing to do with the investigation.

“I’ve been with the Hunter family for almost 15 years and there are fewer dedicated public servants I’ve come across in that time than the Hunters,” Kasper told the newspaper. “If anything, that situation was motivating me to stay because I wanted to see it to a successful conclusion.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the probe into Hunter’s use of campaign cash went back to 2010.