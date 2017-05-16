More Duncan Hunter Expenses: Vegas Hotel and Cigar Bar

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s spending habits are once again under scrutiny in light of reports he used campaign money on a Las Vegas trip.

The California Republican’s campaign spent $1,042 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and $896 at the hotel’s bar called the Chandelier, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He also spent $353 on “food/beverages” at Alpine Tobacco Company smoking lounge.

The spending comes despite the fact that Hunter is under federal criminal investigation for using campaign money for personal expenses. He has had to reimburse his campaign $60,000.

Hunter’s office did not respond to questions, but spokesman Joe Kasper said in response to another Union-Tribune story that the expenses were permissible.

“Hunter holds events at cigar lounges and has raised money there — in one instance, folks from D.C. were in the area and Hunter hosted a small fundraiser,” he said. “In fact, Hunter prefers small events over large ones, and the idea that only big events can occur is ridiculous.”