Hunter Spent More on Legal Fees Than He Raised In Third Quarter

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., faces a criminal investigation into how he spent campaign funds. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Embattled California Rep. Duncan Hunter spent more in the most recent fundraising quarter on legal fees than he raised.

According to Hunter’s October quarterly fundraising records filed with the Federal Election Commission, Hunter spent roughly $134,000 on legal fees.

Hunter raised about $91,440 in the third quarter, according to his FEC filing.

Rob Pyers, research director for the nonpartisan California Target Book, tweeted that more than 87 percent of Hunter’s campaign contributions this year have gone to legal fees. Hunter has raised roughly $409,000 this year and spent more than $357,000 on legal fees.

Over 87% of the contributions he's taken in this year have gone to pay his legal fees.https://t.co/eS78ufETIx — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 16, 2017

Peyers also tweeted that Hunter had the worst fundraising quarter this year.