House Budget Panel Schedules Wednesday Markup of 2018 Resolution

House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., and ranking member John Yarmuth, D-Ky., will be marking up the 2018 budget resolution on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The House Budget Committee has scheduled its markup of the fiscal 2018 budget resolution for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Last week, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., confirmed the markup would take place in his weekly colloquy on Friday with Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., saying, “The Budget Committee will be marking up in committee next week.”

GOP leaders are considering wrapping the 12 appropriations bills into an omnibus package. The House Budget and Appropriations committees have coordinated on numbers, with Appropriations writing its 12 bills to the $621.5 billion defense and $511 billion nondefense discretionary limits in the planned budget resolution.

If the decision is made to move forward on the appropriations package, a strong argument could be made to first adopt the budget resolution, which would set enforceable toplines for the spending bills.

reporters that she is still not ready to announce a markup on the budget but that “there is a possibility” one could be scheduled for next week.

“This is a very, very important budget,” House Budget Chairwoman Diane Black, R-Tenn., said last week before the details had been worked out about the markup schedule. “It has a lot of moving parts to it, and we’re going to get it done.”

-- Paul M. Krawzak, Lindsey McPherson, Jennifer Shutt and Kellie Mejdrich contributed to this story.