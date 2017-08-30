House, Senate Leaders to Meet With Trump Next Wednesday

All four congressional leaders, including Speaker Paul D. Ryan, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet with President Donald Trump next Wednesday at the White House. (Alex Wong/Getty Images file photo)

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate will huddle with President Donald Trump next week at the White House as lawmakers return for a jam-packed autumn session.

Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer are scheduled to make the trip down Pennsylvania Avenue next Wednesday, according to a congressional aide familiar with the plan.

The meeting will come as lawmakers and White House officials try to hammer out a year-end spending measure to avert a government shutdown, reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a federal default, craft a Hurricane Harvey relief package, and deal with a slew of stalled Trump nominations.

The House and Senate — working with senior Trump aides — also are expected to start work on a GOP tax overhaul bill, which the president will begin trying to gin up public support for later Wednesday with a speech in Springfield, Missouri.

But the White House huddle will come with some awkwardness. In recent weeks, Trump has lashed out at Ryan and McConnell, the leaders of his own political party whom he needs to pass his domestic agenda.